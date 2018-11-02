Madison, Minn.

Enjoy lutefisk and other Norwegian ethnic food at the 46th annual Norsefest celebration Wednesday through Saturday. The event highlights Scandinavian culture and cuisine and will include the ever-popular lutefisk-eating contest, an arts and crafts fair, a talent show, outhouse racing, cultural displays and more. For more info, call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at 1-320-598-7301.

Two Harbors, minn.

Split Rock Lighthouse will light its beacon Saturday in memory of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter on Nov. 10, 1975. The event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., features lighthouse and fog-signal building tours, costumed interpreters, a historical film and a ceremony with the reading of the names of the 29 crew members lost at sea. The lighthouse will close at 4:30 p.m. for the reading of names and will reopen after lighting the beacon. Admission is $6-$10 and free for Minnesota Historical Society members and children 4 and under (1-218-226-6372, mnhs.org/splitrock).

Door County, Wis.

Enjoy the start of the holiday season with Christmas by the Bay in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Nov. 16-18. The event kicks off Nov. 16 with the lighting of a tree at 7 p.m. by the clock tower on 3rd Avenue and continues at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 with a parade. Other events at the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center and around town include live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday open houses, picture taking with Santa, a Santa breakfast and more (1-920-743-6246, tinyurl.com/yblcyumq).

Colleen A. Coles