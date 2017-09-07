A few thousand Minnesotans — and counting — have signed a petition to replace a Christopher Columbus statue at the State Capitol with royalty.

Progressive activist Wintana Melekin started the petition Aug. 27. “Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish black and native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational,” she wrote.

Prince, the petition said, brought people together unlike Columbus. Prince preached peace, love and understanding, and advocated social justice in many of his lyrics, but he wasn’t a governor or a political force in the traditional sense.

Don’t add the Capitol statue to the Prince tour itineraries just yet. The late icon may have set the rules at Paisley Park, but the process for changing the Capitol grounds is neither simple nor swift.

Nonetheless, one has to wonder which version of Prince would rise among the staid statesman.

Would he be at — or on — a piano? Would he be intensely playing a guitar, grabbing a mic or dancing?

The many provocative versions of Prince are more amusing to ponder. He could be portrayed with the word “slave” on his face as he once did in protest of his record label.

Maybe a young Prince from his “Dirty Mind” days would stand firm in his stage uniform of those days: underwear and an open coat. Or the statue could shed the clothes altogether and appear strategically naked as the artist did on the cover of his “Love Sexy” album.

Statues have engraved plaques and Prince’s could feature his deliriously racy lyrics. Capitol planners more likely would go with uplifting words like, “A world of never-ending happiness.”

The petition is at: https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/replace-columbus-statue-at-state-capitol-with-prince-statue

