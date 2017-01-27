About 100 people protesting the Dakota Access pipeline briefly blocked the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue bridge between Minneapolis and St. Paul across the Mississippi River at rush hour Friday, Minneapolis police said.
For a time, no traffic was crossing west from St. Paul, but by 5:15 p.m., the bridge was open again, police said.
No one was arrested in the march, which included American Indian dancers and chanting against the pipeline. Marchers carried signs that read “Honk if you love water,” Not just a native issue, it’s a nation issue” and “Say no to environmental racism.”
This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.
