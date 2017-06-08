The prosecution rested its case just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the manslaughter trial for St. Anthony Police Officer Jeromino Yanez, who is accused of manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in the death of Philando Castile last July 6.

The defense began its case shortly afterward. It’s star witness — Yanez himself — is expected to take the stand by Monday. Ultimately, the jury’s decision will hinge on whether they believe that Yanez saw Castile reaching for a gun, or reasonably believe that he was doing so, before firing seven shots that killed him.

Since testimony began Monday, prosecutors have worked to show that Yanez’s traffic stop of Castile was unnecessary, and that he could have taken other steps to ensure his safety before firing and killing Castile.

Their most dramatic evidence comes from Yanez’s dashcam video, which showed that in a span of about six seconds Castile told Yanez he had a gun on him following a traffic stop, followed by Yanez firing seven shots into Castile’s car just outside of the driver window. Prosecutors repeatedly played the video for the jury, with the startling sound of the gunshots filling the courtroom each time.

The most dramatic testimony came Tuesday, when Diamond Reynolds, Castile’s girlfriend who was with him in the car that night, took the stand. Reynolds cried as she watched the dashcam video and said Castile was reaching for his seat belt. She said she started livestreaming video from her phone immediately after the shooting because, “I know that people are not protected against the police. And I wanted to make sure that if I were to die in front of my daughter, people would know the truth.”

The defense has argued that Castile was negligent in his own death and did not follow Yanez’s commands. They have stressed to the jury that he used marijuana and that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in the plant, was found in his blood when he died.

Defense attorney Earl Gray grilled Reynold’s on her and Castile’s marijuana use, which she said the two had used daily for about two years.

Later Tuesday, Yanez’s partner that night, Joseph Kauser, testified for the prosecution, but spent much of his time defending Yanez. He said he believed Yanez was justified in shooting Castile. But he also acknowledged that if Yanez had not seen a gun, the shooting would not have been reasonable.

On Wednesday, Jeffrey Noble, an expert hired by the prosecution, called Yanez’s actions “objectively unreasonable.” He said Yanez did not have to resort to deadly force after pulling Castile over.

Under cross-examination, Noble said he was paid about $20,000 for his work on the Yanez case.

On Thursday morning, St. Anthony Police Chief John Mangseth testified for the defense and praised Yanez, 29, as an officer, calling him “one of two or three” faces of his department. However, he did not comment on Yanez’s actions when he pulled over Castile, 32, as he had not seen the dashcam video.

He also generally described steps that he would take during a traffic stop if someone said he had a gun, such as making sure he could see the driver’s hands at all times. Yanez did not make that command to Castile.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Paulsen has replayed dashcam video of the traffic stop, during which Castile voluntarily told Yanez he had a gun, prompting the officer to order, “OK, don’t reach for it,” and, “Don’t pull it out.”

Prosecutors don’t believe Yanez ever saw the gun, which was later recovered from Castile’s front right shorts pocket.

Lindsey Garfield, a crime scene supervisor at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified Wednesday that Castile’s gun was loaded with a magazine but the chamber was empty.

Defense attorneys tried to counter that evidence to support the theory that Yanez perceived immediate bodily harm.

“There’s nothing to indicate whether there’s a round in the chamber or not?” Kelly asked. “That is correct,” Garfield said.

Defense attorneys have argued that Castile was culpably negligent in his own death because he was high on marijuana and did not follow Yanez’s instructions.

Dr. Andrew Baker, chief medical examiner for Hennepin, Dakota and Scott counties, showed several graphic autopsy photos. Castile suffered 10 gunshot wounds, some of them likely from the same bullet: one grazing the tip of his right index finger, four in the upper left arm, one in the lower left arm, three in the left chest and one in the left hip area. Two rounds struck Castile’s heart and would have been fatal on their own, Baker said.

