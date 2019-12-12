Nearly a year to the day since the crime, the killer of a 21-year-old Twin Cities woman who was studying the Netherlands has been sentenced to a combination of prison and mandatory psychiatric incarceration.

Joel Schelling, 24, was sentenced in his home city of Rotterdam on Wednesday to six years in prison followed by indefinite detention in a psychiatric detention for fatally stabbing Sarah Papenheim, a blues drummer who was beloved by many notable musicians in the Twin Cities.

Papenheim, of Andover, was an Erasmus University student when she was killed Dec. 12, 2018, in her Rotterdam apartment about a mile from campus.

Witnesses heard arguing and screams in her third-floor room before the stabbing, according to police. Schelling was arrested not long after trying to flee at a rail station.

Upon sentencing, the court released a statement explaining that “considering the severity and unpredictability of the crime, as well as the serious psychological disorders of the suspect, the court deems recidivism of a violent crime very likely. The suspect suffers from chronic disorders that require prolonged treatment and guidance in a clinical setting.”

In Rotterdam, where Papenheim died, there are about 12 homicides a year in the city of roughly 620,000 people.

Sarah Papenheim was a drummer in the Twin Cities music scene.

Papenheim was a blues drumming prodigy of sorts, according to her mother, Donee Odegard. Papenheim was planning to return to the United States an had a gig booked with local musician Brian Naughton later that month at the Schooner Tavern in Minneapolis.