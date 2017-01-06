An inventory of Prince’s estate submitted to the probate court in Carver County this week shows the indefatigable musician hoarded cash, eschewed stocks and acquired more than $25 million in real estate and other personal property at the time of his death last year.

But much of the value of his estate — include the storied unreleased recordings and videos from his vault — have not yet been valued, according to a file released Friday by the Carver County District Court.

The court records offer a glimpse into the late megastar’s estate, the subject of an ongoing probate court case that began days after his death.

Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, leaving no will. His estate has been valued between $100 million and $300 million before taxes, which are expected to claim roughly half of the value.

An asset inventory compiled by Bremer Trust, the special administrator shepherding Prince’s estate, lists a dozen properties in Carver and Hennepin counties with an estimated total value of $25.4 million. There was also about $110,000 in four bank accounts, unclaimed property, capital credits and cash, plus 67 10-ounce gold bars valued at nearly $840,000.

That’s just the beginning.

Prince’s companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and Lotus Flow3r had more than $6 million in cash on hand at the time of his death. There’s also plenty that hasn’t been assigned a value yet, including musical instruments, household furnishings, a 2006 Bentley and the iconic “Purple Rain” and “Graffiti Bridge” motorcycles.

Also unclear is the value of Prince’s trademarks and copyrights, including unreleased videos and recordings.