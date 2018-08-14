Minnesota voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a primary election that will help narrow the field of DFL and Republican candidates for the state’s top political positions, including governor, both U.S. Senate seats, all eight Congressional districts, state attorney general and several seats in the state House.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., and polling places around the Twin Cities have seen a steady stream of voters through the morning. Elections officials are predicting a higher-than-average turnout, particularly because requests for absentee ballots has surged this year to well above the level of the 2016 general election.

At several locations, voters were focused on the wide-open race for governor, where two Republicans and three DFLers are the most prominent candidates vying to replace retiring DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. Voters don’t have to register as a member of a political party to participate in the primary, but they can only cast their votes for candidates in a single party as they mark their ballots.

Republican voters at Burnsville’s Sioux Trail Elementary said they were casting their votes for the GOP candidate they saw as the most conservative — though they weren’t in agreement on if it was former Gov. Tim Pawlenty or Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson who best fit that description.

Brian Johnson, 55, who works in healthcare finance, said he liked Pawlenty as a governor the first time around, and was encouraged by his campaign messaging about reigning in fraud and waste in taxpayer-financed programs.

“As a governor in a liberal state he’s going to be able to balance the budget and he’s going to curb fraud and abuse,” he said.

But Joe Taylor, a 33-year-old software engineer, said he had the opposite feeling about Pawlenty. He voted for Johnson, who he sees as the more conservative candidate, especially on issues related to health care.

“T. Paw was not my guy last time,” he said.

DFL voter Sharon Wanvig, 63, cast her ballot for state Rep. Erin Murphy. Wanvig, like Murphy, is a nurse, but said she made her decision based on a range of issues. After listening to the DFL candidates face off in an MPR debate, she said it sounded like Murphy lined up most closely with her views on health care, the environment and gun control.

In Apple Valley, a handful of DFL voters leaving the polling place at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church all said they’d picked another DFL candidate for governor: U.S. Rep. Tim Walz.

Bill Bond, 72, a retired teacher, said he was looking for a candidate who didn’t resort to negative advertising and who had the ability to unite people. He said he liked Walz’s background in public service and was hopeful other DFL voters around the state would be making a similar decision.

“There’s a lot of talk about the urban-rural divide, but I’m confident,” he said.

Just two hours after the polls opened, more than 200 people had voted at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Katharina Schirg, 41, came to vote with her five-year-old daughter, Helene, who was dressed for the occasion in a patriotic red, white and blue dress. In the DFL governor’s race, she cast her ballot for Murphy, whom she’d campaigned for more than a year. She said she was particularly impressed with Murphy’s experience as both a health care provider and a legislator.

“From the beginning I thought: ‘This is a woman who knows what she’s talking about,”” Schirg said.

Pat and Becky Steeber, a retired couple from St. Paul, voted for Walz because they think he has the best chance at being elected governor in November.

“My feminist friends would kill me for not voting for Erin Murphy,” Becky Steeber said. “I think she’s awesome, but I just don’t think she’d do it.”

Jake Meyer, 25, a self-proclaimed young progressive from St. Paul, thought differently. He voted for Murphy, and voted for Matt Pelikan in the attorney general’s race because he’s excited about the prospect of electing the first gay man to that position in Minnesota.

Meyer said recent allegations of domestic abuse against another DFL candidate for attorney general, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, complicated his decision.

“I don’t know what to think about (the allegations), but I feel like his position is really untenable now,” he said.

At Grace Lutheran Church near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, many of the first voters Tuesday were young and backing Murphy in the governor’s race and state Rep. Ilhan Omar or state Sen. Patrica Torres Ray in the five-way DFL primary for the Congressional seat currently held by Ellison.

Tegan Lecheler, a 19-year-old University of Minnesota Student, said she voted for Murphy, Omar and Pelikan.

“I have met both Erin and Ilhan,” she said. “I believe they will work with people of all identities in their effort to make Minnesota a better place for everyone.”

Tuesday’s election also includes a number of nonpartisan races, depending on voters’ locations. In Burnsville, city council candidate Vince Workman turned up early to cast his ballot — and hoped all the interest in the major races on the ballot were going to translate into more votes in his race. He said the high early voting numbers, surpassing even those two years ago in a high-interest presidential election, where a good sign.

“It just goes to prove that the state elections get people off their couch just as much,” he said.

Star Tribune staff writers Katie Galioto and Gulam Jeelani contributed to this report.