TWINS MANAGERS

Cookie Lavagetto (1961) 25-41 .379

Sam Mele (1961-67) 522-431 .548

Cal Ermer (1967-68) 145-129 .419

Billy Martin (1969) 97-65 .599

Bill Rigney (1970-72) 208-184 .531

Frank Quilici (1972-75) 280-287 .494

Gene Mauch (1976-80) 378-394 .490

Johnny Goryl (1980-81) 34-38 .472

Billy Gardner (1981-85) 268-353 .432

Ray Miller (1985-86) 109-130 .456

Tom Kelly (1986-2001) 1,140-1,244 .478

Ron Gardenhire (2002-2014) 1,068-1,039 .507

Paul Molitor (2015-18) 305-343 .471