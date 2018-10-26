TWINS MANAGERS
Cookie Lavagetto (1961) 25-41 .379
Sam Mele (1961-67) 522-431 .548
Cal Ermer (1967-68) 145-129 .419
Billy Martin (1969) 97-65 .599
Bill Rigney (1970-72) 208-184 .531
Frank Quilici (1972-75) 280-287 .494
Gene Mauch (1976-80) 378-394 .490
Johnny Goryl (1980-81) 34-38 .472
Billy Gardner (1981-85) 268-353 .432
Ray Miller (1985-86) 109-130 .456
Tom Kelly (1986-2001) 1,140-1,244 .478
Ron Gardenhire (2002-2014) 1,068-1,039 .507
Paul Molitor (2015-18) 305-343 .471
