WASHINGTON — In a ceremony at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Alan Page, the retired state Supreme Court Justice and Minnesota Vikings legend.

Page was among a group of seven recipients of the nation’s highest civilian award. The eclectic roster, drafted by the president, drew from not only the world of sports but also pop culture and conservative politics.

In the East Room ceremony, an echoing voice beckoned Page from his chair, to the left of the president, to receive his medal. Trump clasped the ribbon behind Page’s neck, as the bow-tied football National Football League Hall of Famer locked his eyes forward. Three of his children looked on.

“A football legend, indeed a football legend; strong,” was how Trump introduced Page as each recipient or their representatives were brought to the stage one by one.

Trump also noted the death seven weeks ago of Page’s partner in life and civic deed, Diane Page Sims. “She is looking down with love and so proud of you,” Trump said.

Diane Sims Page died in October.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Three of the seven Medal recipients were honored Friday posthumously: baseball’s Babe Ruth, trailblazing and hip-swiveling rock pioneer Elvis Presley, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Joining Page in the White House ceremony were Las Vegas physician and Republican donor Miriam Adelson, retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer and Vietnam War veteran Roger Staubach.

As each of the others’ accomplishments were spelled out by Trump to a packed house, Page remained stoic, hands clasped. When the president went off-script for a quip about each, Page was not among those who revealed any amusement.

That includes when the president guessed that Page was “a little nervous here with all the Supreme Court justices” attending the ceremony in recognition of Justice Scalia.

Page’s credentials displayed a great breadth of accomplishment in terms of contributions to one’s craft or community.

After anchoring a fear-inspiring defense for the Vikings in the 1960s and ‘70s, Page served with distinction on Minnesota’s highest court from 1993 to 2015. He was the court’s first black jurist. In addition, he and his wife founded the Page Education Foundation, which for 30 years has provided scholarships to nearly 7,000 Minnesota students of color.

A selection from the Pages’ vast private collection of artwork and artifacts speaking to black America’s centuries-long struggle for freedom was put on display early this year at the Minneapolis Central Library.

Page, 73, is notable among the other recipients for his blunt criticism of Trump’s record on race relations. Hatch has been a reliable Trump supporter, and Miriam Adelson and her husband, Sheldon Adelson, have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican politicians and causes. Scalia was a conservative icon for decades.

“The current administration has played to the people’s worst fears and has played to people’s racial insecurities,” Page said about a year ago. He endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

But Page struck a conciliatory tone when the White House announced his selection last week. “The politics of this are somebody else’s problem. We live in a time when people would like to shed more heat than light, and I am more interested in shedding light,” he said.

Page joins a small list of Minnesotans to receive the Medal of Freedom. Others include former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, former Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

This is Trump’s first time bestowing Medals of Freedom. His predecessor, Barack Obama, holds the Oval Office record with 100 honorees in his two terms in office. President John F. Kennedy established the practice in 1963.