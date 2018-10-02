Diane Sims Page, a longtime Twin Cities philanthropist and wife of Minnesota Vikings legend and retired state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, has died.

Diane Page died over the weekend, and the Page family intends to say more about her passing later Tuesday, according to the couple’s Page Education Foundation. She was 74.

The Pages, who live in the Kenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis, have been active for decades in several causes in Minnesota, among them the Page Education Foundation, which has distributed more than 6,000 college scholarships to Minnesota students of color since 1988.

Just this year, they put on display a selection of their vast collection of African-American artifacts — amassed over three decades — at the Minneapolis Central Library downtown. The exhibit titled “Testify: Americana From Slavery to Today” revealed the dark, difficult and ultimately hopeful history of African-Americans.

Describing her relationship with her husband for an article posted last year on the Minnesota Vikings website last year, Diane Page said, “I’m more the ‘doer’ in our relationship. I always have to have a new project to be working on. We complement each other in a way. I help to execute a lot of Alan’s wishes and dreams.”

The Pages met while he was visiting the General Mills headquarters in the Twin Cities. They were wed in 1973, well into his pro football career.

Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Alan Page and his wife Diane Page took a recent 6 am run around Lake of Isle in Minneapolis, MN. Justice Page will hit the mandatory retirement age of 70 in August. ] Jerry Holt/ Jerry.Holt@Startribune.com

“It was pretty funny when I met Alan,” Diane Page recalled in an article posted last year on the Minnesota Vikings website. “I was more of a fan than he was. For him, it was a career.”

Alan Page played most of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, retiring in 1981 as a Chicago Bear, and entered the Hall of Fame in 1988. He was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1992 and left in 2015 upon hitting the mandatory retirement age of 70.