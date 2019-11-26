The back door at North End Hardware opened Monday afternoon and Nathan Timms wheeled in his snowblower.

“Here comes another one,” exclaimed Shane Larson, who works at the store at N. Penn and Lowry avenues in Minneapolis.

With the chances of the biggest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in nine years Tuesday night and Wednesday looking more like a sure bet, everyone from customers to state officials have sprung into preparation mode as the fast-charging storm took aim on Minnesota.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, snow was falling in Colorado and Nebraska and was expected to move into southwestern Minnesota by late afternoon. The metro could see snow starting between 7 and 8 p.m. and a up to a foot could pile up before the storm moves out by midday Wednesday, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Winter storm warnings were posted for a large swath of Minnesota, from southwestern Minnesota through the Twin Cities and into the Arrowhead region in the northeast portion of the state. Storm watches were posted along a line from Morris to Hibbing to Ely and International Falls, the National Weather Service said.

The prediction of a heavy dumping accompanied by strong winds hitting just as thousands prepare to head out for the busy holiday weekend prompted state officials to call a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the expected weather conditions and give advice on how to prepare for the storm and offer motorists safe winter driving advice.

Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, issued travel waivers allowing travelers the ability to make one-time changes to their flights without having to pay a change fee. American, Sun Country and Southwest airlines also have issued travel waivers.

The Twin Cities’ last big snowfall from a November storm was on Nov. 13, 2010 when 7.7 inches piled up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official reporting station for the metro area. This storm will likely surpass that and could wind up on the list as one of the largest daily November snowfalls of all time, Hasenstein said.

That prospect brought several customers who last week were snapping up rakes and leaf bags to North End Hardware to drop off their snowblowers for repairs and stock up on shovels and other supplies as they braced for the return of winter.

“I put it off all summer,” said Timms, a north Minneapolis resident. “I hope it misses us.”

Though possible, that prospect is not likely, the National Weather Service said.

Jeff Johnson, of north Minneapolis, who dropped his snowblower off at North End Monday to get a new muffler is resigned to clearing snow the old-fashioned way.

“I have four strong boys” to shovel snow, he said. “That is the backup plan.”

North End’s Gustavo Esparza has already been working 12-hour days to keep up with the backlog of machines arriving at the busy store. He’s got 70 in the shop and they just keep coming in. Dirty carburetors have been the biggest culprit, he said. The last-minute rush means the wait “is now 2 to 3 weeks,” he said.

Store manager and part owner John Guion expects sales to be brisk Tuesday when the flakes start flying. By Wednesday he said he may have to bring more shovels up from the basement.

By then MnDOT will have hundreds of plows out treating and clearing the roads, said spokesman Jake Loesch.

In St. Paul and other cities, officials are reminding residents and visitors to refresh themselves about parking rules that go into effect should a snow emergency be called. In St. Paul, drivers can call 651-266-PLOW (7569) for a recorded message or look for a posted at www.stpaul.gov/snow. In Minneapolis the snow emergency hotline is 612-348-SNOW (7669) and information will be posted at www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us/snow/.

On Monday the city removed shared scooters from the streets because of the pending snow, ending the season five days early.

MSP officials said Monday that they are ready for whatever nature brings.

“We expect to be fully operational,” airport officials said. “You will want to stay in contact with your airline to verify your flight status.”

The Twin Cities has only seen 1.5 inches of snow so far this month. Normally about 9.3 inches falls in November. The last time the metro saw above-average November snowfall was 2014.

Any significant snow that falls will likely put 2019 in the record book for being the wettest year ever. The Twin Cities is just 0.29 inches of precipitation shy of the record.

In 2016, the record wettest year so far, the Twin Cities saw 40.32 inches of precipitation.

Tuesday’s storm might just be one of three to strike the state. Another system could arrive Friday with more snow possible Saturday night into Sunday, Hasenstein said.