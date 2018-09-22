A week after Maple Grove knocked off top-ranked Minnetonka, the Crimson was on the other end of an upset. Burnsville beat No. 8 Maple Grove 17-7 on the road Friday night.

Sam Bardwell connected with Marcus Shepley on touchdown passes twice to lead the Blaze offense. The longest score was a 36-yard pass in the third quarter.

Evan Hull scored from 51 yards for the Crimson’s only touchdown.

Hull ran for 138 yards, becoming the leading rusher in school history.

Chanhassen 36, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 33: With 13 seconds left Jacob Miller completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cade Path to give the Storm a win over the Red Knights. Miller finished with 202 passing yards, 93 rushing yards. two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Isaiah Smith rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Benilde-St. Margaret’s offense.

Elk River 28, Chisago Lakes 21: Running back Kevin Egbujor of the Elks broke a 21-all tie with 36 seconds left in regulation with a 14-yard touchdown, his second touchdown of the game. Carter Otto also had two rushing scores for Elk River. Tim Gregory, David Kimlinger and Manuel Rosario scored for the Wildcats. The Elks, areranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

East Ridge 24, Roseville 22: Jack McKenzie made a go-ahead, 27-yard field goal for the Raptors with 4:23 left to play. Zach Zebrowski threw two touchdown passes for East Ridge and rushed for another touchdown. Brendan McMillan scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half for the Raiders.

South St. Paul 27, Henry Sibley 21: The Spartans tied it with three minutes left when Timothy Fox caught a 5-yard TD pass from Blaine Reyleck. Then Marauise Gleb ran 45 yards for the winning touchdown. Jackson Luhrs led South St. Paul’s scoring with two touchdowns, one on the ground and one on a 45-yard pass to Gleb.

Woodbury 24, Mounds View 7: The Royals’ Jake Wenzel threw two touchdown passes to Zach Ames and ran for another touchdown. Ames caught five passes for 159 yards.

Edina 16, Eastview 3: The Hornets, shut out a week ago, scored on the first play of the second quarter when Matt Cavanagh rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Ethan Hufendick then threw a 17-yard TD pass to Anders Freeland.

Buffalo 63, Andover 40: Aidan Bouman threw seven touchdown passes to lead the Bison past the Huskies. His longest was an 83-yard scoring pass to Riley Habisch. Ethan Kalmes led Andover with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

St. Paul Central 32, St. Paul Highland Park 14: Dion Ford led the Minutemen’s rushing attack with 121 yards and two touchdowns. Trenton Funches connected with Daveonte Davis for two touchdowns. Central coach Scott Howell got his 100th victory at Central.

Spectrum 66, Minneapolis Edison 8: Fisher Marberg eclipsed 5,000 yards in his varsity career after rushing for 165 yards for the Sting. He is the 15th player in state history to reach that milestone. Marberg also had 126 passing yards.

