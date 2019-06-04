JOHN KASNER

Orono • tennis

Kasner, a senior, won the Class 2A, Section 2 singles championship by defeating Mark Williams of Mankato East 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and teammate Karthik Papisetty 6-4, 6-0 in the finals, improving his record to 15-6 on the year.

LAUREN DISTAD

Roseville • lacrosse

The sophomore midfielder’s knack for scoring goals continued into the first round of the Section 4 playoffs. After notching 60 goals during the regular season, she had four goals and an assist in a 10-6 victory over White Bear Lake.

CECE LEWIS

Fridley • track and field

At the Class 2A, Section 5 meet, Lewis took first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.34 and in the 400 in 57.35. She also ran the anchor leg for the Tigers’ winning 4x400 relay team. Lewis is Fridley’s 2019 Athena Award winner.

EDMUND OCANSEY

Champlin Park • track and field

The sophomore showed his versatility while taking first place in three events at the Class 2A, Section 5 meet. He won the long jump (22-11), tied for first in the triple jump (45-4¼) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team.

KATY OLIVE

Edina • softball

The freshman infielder’s ability to get on base from her leadoff position was vital to the Hornets’ run to the Class 4A, Section 6 championship. In four postseason games, Olive was 9-for-15 with a home run, seven runs scored and eight RBI.

NYEAEE ROBINS

Farmington • track and field

The junior sprinter was a triple gold medalist at the Class 2A, Section 1 meet, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Her times in the 100 (12.06) and 200 (25.18) set school records.

BJORN SWENSON

Mounds View • tennis

The freshman won the Class 2A, Section 4 singles championship for the second consecutive season. Swenson, ranked No. 4 in the final regular-season rankings, defeated teammate Hank Trondson 7-5, 6-4 in the finals.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

















