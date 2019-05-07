AVA DUECK

Maple Grove • softball

Crimson coach Jim Koltes didn’t hold back when he talked about the performance of his senior pitcher, writing in an e-mail, “Ava had the best week I’ve ever seen from an individual softball player. Wow.”

The numbers bear him out. As a pitcher, she was 4-1 with 59 strikeouts. At the plate she went 11-for-19 with two doubles, 15 RBI and an astounding six home runs. She capped her week by hitting a two-run, walkoff home run in a 6-4 victory over Mankato West in the championship game of the Eastview Great 8 tournament.

Dueck said she had hit a game-winning home run before but never in such a big spot. As for knocking six out of the park in one week?

“I don’t think I’ll ever have a week like that again,” she said.

Dueck, who has signed with Augustana, now has nine home runs on the season, breaking the team’s single-season record of eight, set by current University of Minnesota pitcher Sydney Smith.

“To break a record set by a player like Sydney? It’s just amazing,” Dueck said.

JOE FAHNBULLEH

Hopkins • track and field

The senior sprinter went to the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D., over the weekend and came home with three gold medals and a record. He won the 100 meters, the 200 meters in a meet-record 21.28 seconds, and the 4x200 relay.

GABBY MASCHKA

Chanhassen • softball

The No. 2 batter in the Storm order, the senior center fielder has been the team’s most potent run producer. In her past six games, Maschka is 14-for-24 (.583) with six RBI and eight runs scored. She leads the team with a .514 average.

MASON ROLOFF

Spring Lake Park • golf

The freshman shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the Blaine Invitational at Majestic Oaks on Friday. He followed that with a solid 75 in the second round to win the meet with a 1-under 143.

MADDY SEIFERT

Hutchinson • lacrosse

The sophomore midfielder scored 30 goals in an eight-day stretch. She had 13 goals in an 18-14 victory over Orono, seven in a 13-12 squeaker over Delano/Rockford and 10 in a 17-4 rout of St. Cloud. She has 43 goals in five games.

CHARLIE RUBENDALL

DeLaSalle • baseball

In his first outing on the mound this season, the senior completely shut down rival St. Anthony 1-0 by pitching a seven-inning perfect game. Rubendall, whose primary position is shortstop, struck out 10 batters in just 71 pitches and did not allow a baserunner.

ANDREW WILSON

Eagan • lacrosse

After completing a hat trick with a game-winning goal with one second left on the clock in a 14-13 victory over Lakeville South, the senior attackman added nine goals in routs over Apple Valley (23-2) and Simley (17-1).

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

















