Saturday’s multistate Powerball drawing yielded a jackpot winner on the East Coast and a $1 million not-so-small consolation prize in Minnesota, Minnesota Lottery officials announced Monday.

The ticket that fell one number short of hitting the $315.3 million jackpot was bought in Carlton, about 20 miles southwest of Duluth, at Minit Mart Carlton.

The business will receive a $5,000 bonus once the $1 million prize has been claimed. The ticketholder has one year to step up.

There was one ticket for Saturday’s drawing that did match every number. The ticket was sold at a Shoprite grocery store in Hackensack, N.J. That prize has yet to be claimed.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 9, 17, 56 and Powerball 25.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in Minnesota and 43 other states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing stands at $40 million.