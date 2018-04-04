Power has been restored on the Metro Green Line and trains are running throughout the system working to get back on schedule, Metro Transit said shortly after 6 a.m.

Here is the original post from 5:40 a.m.

A power outage has knocked out service on the Green Line between Hamline Avenue and Union Depot, according Metro Transit.

Trains are running as normal between Hamline Avenue and downtown Minneapolis.

"We have a situation on the Green Line," a voice came over the scanner about 5:40 a.m Wednesday. Shortly after the agency sent out a tweet confirming the power outage and said "staff are on the scene working to repair the issue."

Metro Transit is using buses to transport riders between Hamline Avenue and Union Depot. Riders are being directed to Route 16 buses, according to scanner chatter.

The Drive has calls into Metro Transit to get more information.