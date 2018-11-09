A power outage sparked by an electrical fire halted play in the third quarter of the Blaine-Eastview game Thursday evening at White Bear Lake High School.

The game will be resumed at 3 p.m. Friday at the same school, with Blaine holding a 14-2 lead in the Class 6A state quarterfinal.

Eastview had the ball near midfield with about 10½ minutes left in the third quarter when some stadium lights went out about 8:15 p.m. Within a few minutes all of the stanchion lights were out, along with the scoreboard lights and those in the press box.

White Bear Lake athletic director Brian Peloquin said, "There was an electrical fire in one of our main electrical panels that basically caused a short to half the [high school] building and everything outside.''

Fire trucks were summoned and people on the scene reported smoke in the school building.

Players remained on the field for several minutes before leaving. Blaine players initially went into the building to their locker room but subsequently left to wait in their buses, Blaine activities director Shannon Gerrety said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Eastview Athletics' Twitter account reported that play had been suspended and would be resumed at 3 p.m. Friday.

Peloquin, who conferred with coaches, Gerrety and Bob Madison, an associate director of the Minnesota State High School League, said it's likely that the scoreboard and public address system will not be functioning. Game time will be kept on the field, he said.

Gerrety said officials plan to confer at 8 a.m. Friday to revisit the situation. A plan B, if necessary, is to finish the game with a 3 p.m. start at Osseo High School, he said.

Osseo is also hosting a 7 p.m. Friday quarterfinal game between Woodbury and Lakeville South.

It is not believed that weather played a factor in the power outage.