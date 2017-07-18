Portillo’s, the latest national hot commodity in fast-casual eating, has announced roughly when it intends to open its second location in Minnesota and what the hot dog-centric restaurant will look like.

Sometime in the fall is when, the Chicago-based restaurant chain said Monday, it will start serving up its signature hot dogs for lunch and dinner in Maple Grove, nestled amid the Shoppes at Arbor Lake just west of Hemlock Lane.

The dining spot will measure 9,000 square feet and be designed in a Prohibition theme and include two drive-through lanes and in-season outdoor seating. Beer will be served.

“We have felt so welcomed by our fans in Minnesota, and we’re excited to continue our expansion in the state,” CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement released by the 54-year-old business. “Our decision to open in Maple Grove is a result of the area’s strong, growing retail and residential community.”

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, Kinsey said he’d like to expand to four to six locations in the state.

The Maple Grove site won City Council approval in April, overcoming an earlier vote of rejection centered around parking and traffic concerns.

At that time, the Shoppes General Manager Michael Landstad described Portillo’s as a “destination restaurant.”

Portillo’s made its debut in Minnesota last week at 8450 Hudson Road in Woodbury, where customers lined up out the door for Chicago-style hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, grilled Polish sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, charbroiled burgers, malts and chocolate layer cake.

There are now roughly four dozen Portillo’s in seven states.