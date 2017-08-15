A quirky dessert truck that started out as an Instagram sensation on wheels now has a new brick-and-mortar home.

Dough Dough, the rolling Twin Cities dessertery that peddles edible eggless cookie dough, will expand its operation to a new location in the Mall of America this fall, according to a press release.

The food truck, owned by O’Cheeze owners Haley and Tony Fritz, first hit the streets in May of this year, serving up “cookies by the spoonful.” It quickly drew lines and social media lore. (See a video about the cookie dough craze here.)

“Dough Dough has been so popular that we have had trouble getting cookie dough to all the people that want it,” the husband-and-wife duo said. “MOA is going to be a great outlet for us! Cookie dough for everyone.”

Dough Dough’s new digs, a 600-square-foot space on level 3, north (across from Doc Popcorn) is expected to debut in late fall.