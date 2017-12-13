PolyMet Mining Corp. said it will put up $544 million in financial protections for its first three years of construction and mining to protect Minnesota taxpayers from the environmental damage that could result from copper-nickel mining.

The so-called "financial assurance" is the last piece required in its proposal for a permit to construct a $650 million project near Hoyt Lakes, the company said.

Its proposal, which is considerably higher than the cost PolyMet estimated a year ago, now goes under state review, and will likely be opened for public comment early next year.

PolyMet's is the first of what could be several copper-nickel mines in northeast Minnesota, and would be the first to receive a state permit. While many northern Minnesota residents see it as hope for returning the Iron Range to its mining heyday, copper-nickel production carries far greater environmental risks than the region's long-standing taconite industry. Runoff from copper-nickel mine waste generates acid that leaches heavy metals from rock which can contaminate streams and groundwater.

The proposal unveiled Tuesday sets the floor for one of the most critical decisions facing the state: how to protect Minnesota taxpayers from the risks inherent in such mining — the possibility of acid mine drainage, catastrophic accidents, failure to properly close the mine, and water treatment that could be necessary for hundreds of years.

State regulators must walk a tightrope of sorts on establishing financial protections for the 25-year life of the mine. If they ask too little from PolyMet, state taxpayers and the people downstream from the mine could pay the price years later for environmental damage. If they ask too much, a long-awaited project seen as a job-creator on the Iron Range could be stopped in its tracks.

"If we do our job right, there will be no reason for government intervention and no reason for the financial assurance instruments to ever be called," said Jon Cherry, PolyMet's president and CEO. "Whether we execute the plan or the state executes it, the work will get done and the environment and taxpayers will be protected."

Toronto-based PolyMet is required by state law to put up enough in bankruptcy-proof financial instruments to pay for closure and cleanup of the mine should the company fail or walk away from the project. According to state law, regulators must set the amount annually according to the potential costs of closing the mine in each year of operation. That means the initial costs are low and will peak midway through the mine's life, in about 11 years. It could also include the costs of treating water that drains from the mine site long after it's closed.

As a result, the total amount the state demands, and the type of financial structures established, are under intense scrutiny from advocates on both sides of the mining debate — one of the most divisive environmental issues that state regulators have tackled in years. Though Gov. Mark Dayton said recently he supports the PolyMet project, he also said it would be one of the most difficult decisions he would make as governor.

PolyMet's proposals includes $75 million in financial assurance for the first two years of construction, about $60 million of which is associated with the former LTV Steel Mining Company site, which PolyMet has taken over to process its ore.

In the third year, the first year of mining, it would bring the total to $544 million. That would cover the costs for the state to close the mine and perform environmental reclamation, including long-term water treatment, if PolyMet is unable to perform the work.