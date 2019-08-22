Brooklyn Park police arrested a man Wednesday night, hours after authorities say he fatally shot a woman in a retail parking lot.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Brookdale Drive around 4:20 p.m., where bystanders told them a woman had been shot and was not responding. Police administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the woman later died at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim speaking with a man in the parking lot before she was shot. A battered gray SUV fled the scene with a man and woman inside, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Paramedics described the victim as a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to dispatch. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators later identified the suspect, who was arrested in connection with the case. He remains jailed.