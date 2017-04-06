Toxicology tests show that the attorney suspected of using his cellphone when he fatally hit a runner in a St. Paul crosswalk did not have any illegal substances in his system, police said Thursday.

Police have yet to address whether 60-year-old Peter Berge had any legal substances in his system that could have been a factor in the crash on Feb. 22, when he ran over 35-year-old Scott Spoo on Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue. Police ruled out earlier that Berge was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

“Investigators do not believe illegal drugs or alcohol were involved,” said police spokesman Steve Linders. “The exact cause [of the crash] remains under investigation.” Berge has not been charged in the case.”

About a week after hitting Spoo, Berge was found to have an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to his friend Mike Salovich. He has told police that “his condition was the cause of his impaired behavior” at the time of the crash, the latest court filing read.

In court documents filed last week, police said Berge was actively using his cellphone for nearly 23 minutes, an uninterrupted span of time that includes the moment of impact, according to a forensic search of his phone cited in a court document filed last week.

In the search warrant affidavit seeking permission to crack open Peter Berge’s Facebook account, police said they have data from AT&T that show “an active data session” from just past 4:03 p.m. until shortly after 4:26 p.m. on the phone of the prominent attorney.

Berge hit Spoo at 4:22 p.m., within that phone-use time frame, according to the court filing’s citing of Ramsey County emergency dispatch records.

Last week’s search warrant application, filed in Ramsey County District Court, includes a motorist who reported driving behind Berge’s BMW on Mississippi River Boulevard and seeing him “driving with his cellphone in his hand ... Berge kept looking down at his phone. The witness stated that Berge was varying his speed including rapidly accelerating and swerving into oncoming traffic.”

Judge Richard Kyle Jr. granted police permission to go into Berge’s Facebook account. They have yet to say what they found.