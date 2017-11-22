A Minnesota woman was caught driving on a North Dakota interstate with 286 pounds of marijuana with a street value of well more than $1 million, authorities said.

The bust in West Fargo came Tuesday on the southbound 45th Street exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94, according to police.

During the stop on suspicion of speeding, a police K-9 named Disco “gave a positive alert,” a response that allowed officers legal authority to search the vehicle, according to law enforcement.

The search turned up the packages of marijuana, which police estimated has a street value of $1.37 million.

The driver was a 34-year-old woman from Askov, a small city located roughly 50 miles south of Duluth. She was jailed in Cass County on suspicion of intent to deliver marijuana, and charges are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.