A North St. Paul man killed his mother in the apartment they shared, authorities said Sunday.

The 46-year-old woman’s body was found Friday night by police after someone called law enforcement after noticing that a delivered meal was still outside her door at the CedarView Commons in the 2300 block of Ariel Street N. just north of Hwy. 36, said Police Chief Tom Lauth.

The woman’s 25-year-old son was arrested and remains in the Ramsey County jail. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Lauth declined to reveal any details about the woman’s death other than to say they involve “unnatural circumstances.” He also declined to say when she was killed or release her identity.

The chief said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is the agency leading the investigating the homicide.