Two people were found dead by authorities in the Lake Minnetonka area home of prominent businessman Irwin Jacobs, according to emergency dispatch audio aired Wednesday morning.

Police in Orono have officers on the scene, 1700 Shoreline Drive, and a department staff member said a statement about the incident was being prepared.

Two people were “found unconscious, possibly DOA [dead on arrival],” the first emergency dispatch disclosed shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The two were in a bed along with a “handgun on the bed as well.”

There is no immediate word on their identities.

Jacobs once owned a minority share of the Minnesota Vikings, and owned the Grain Belt beer company and its signature brewery in northeast Minneapolis.

Someone at the home made the first call to authorities, and that person was “standing by” for questioning by responding officers, the dispatch audio revealed as sirens blared in the background.

Three or four officers were directed to go through the house in search of anyone else who might be there.

