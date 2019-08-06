Either car thieves in Minneapolis are getting more creative in their methods, or motorists have become more careless.

Those are among the possible explanations being offered for the nearly 22% jump in auto thefts citywide, year-over-year.

Police last week issued an advisory about the uptick of such incidents in the city, with auto thefts skyrocketing in the First (72%), the Third (45%) and Fifth (51%) precincts. There have been 1,443 such cases citywide through July 22, department statistics show.

Police say that while newer cars come equipped with immobilizer systems and other anti-theft technologies, many cars are taken when owners leave them unattended with the keys inside, particularly during the wintertime.

In more than 60% of cases, the stolen vehicles had their doors unlocked; 23% of the time, vehicles were taken when the keys were left inside, with motorists in downtown and on the North Side being the most likely victims. More than 40% of all stolen vehicles in both of those areas had the keys in them.

Police say that more than eight out of every 10 stolen vehicles are eventually recovered, suggesting thieves driven largely by practical motivations.

“The vast majority of auto thefts are committed by criminals looking for temporary transportation,” the advisory read. “Thus, most vehicles are recovered within a few weeks to a month and with relatively little damage. Very few vehicles are stolen for parts.”

Thefts of bait vehicles jumped to 21 through the end of last month from 7 during the same period in 2018, department statistics show. Police have started deploying the vehicles, which usually are rigged with audio and video recording equipment and engines that can be shut off remotely, to target car thieves in theft hot spots based on data analysis.

The known hot spots are: the corner of N. Dupont and 36th avenues; N. Penn and Lowry avenues; W. Broadway and N. Lyndale avenues; SE. 13th Avenue and 7th Street; Cedar and Riverside avenues; E. Franklin, between 11th and Bloomington avenues; E. Lake Street and Bloomington; and Pillsbury Avenue, between Lake and W. 27th Street.

One such hot spot, in the Marcy Holmes and Como neighborhoods, saw seven stolen vehicles one recent week, including five mopeds.

At the same time, officials pointed out that parking restrictions have hampered their ability to deploy bait cars in certain areas prowled by would-be car-thieves, pointing to the numerous private parking ramps in downtown as an example.

Under a list of tips for avoiding having your being stolen, police suggested double-checking that all windows and doors are locked, parking in well-lit areas and turning your wheels toward the curb to “make it more difficult for a thief to ‘tow’ your car.”