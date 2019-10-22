Tile Shop Holdings is voluntarily delisting its company’s stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Plymouth-based retailer of natural stone and manufactured tiles made the announcement Tuesday and canceled its third quarter conference call.

The value of the company’s share immediately fell by two thirds in early trading Tuesday. Shares were trading at $1.23, down $2.13 per share, or 63%.

“We’ve undertaken a thorough and thoughtful review of our cost structure, including costs associated with being a Nasdaq-listed and SEC reporting company,” said Tile Shop CEO Cabell Lolmaugh in a statement. “After careful consideration, our board of directors decided to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq and deregister with the SEC as we believe the savings that will benefit our shareholders outweigh the advantages of continuing.”

It is a move that could save Tile Shop hundreds of thousands in fees and regulatory costs. The company in 2018 had revenue of $357.2 million and earned $10.4 million from its 140 stores in 31 states.

The company canceled its third quarter conference call but did file its results for the period ended Sept. 30. The company had revenue of $85.9 million, down 3.7% from the third quarter last year. The company lost $1.4 million after it had earned $2.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company has fewer than 300 shareholders of record and announced that within two weeks it would file a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission to be delisted from Nasdaq. The company anticipates its last day of trading on Nasdaq will be on or around Nov. 8.

After leaving the Nasdaq, the company’s shares may be eligible to be traded on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group.

Tile Shop was nearing potential delisting from the exchange anyway. Among Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements is that a company have minimum of 300 shareholders.