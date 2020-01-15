DULUTH — With several inches of snow expected to fall across the region today, St. Louis County plow drivers and other public works employees went on strike Wednesday morning.

Several dozen Teamsters Local 320 members and supporters were picketing outside the county's public works compound north of Duluth, with simultaneous pickets planned at public works locations around the state's geographically largest county.

Local 320 President Sami Gabriel said they would continue the work stoppage until the county met their demands.

Some had been there since 5 a.m. in frigid temperatures.

"This is normal for us, I work in this weather all the time," said 25-year department veteran Scott Mercier. He said the contract demands will help recruit and retain a workforce and provide a better quality of life.

"We're in this for life," he said.

Should plowable snow fall Wednesday, the county said it will use supervisors and licensed operators from other departments, with delays expected on less busy roads. Teamsters said they will follow plows driven by nonunion members with mobile pickets.

Members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in December as contract talks fell apart. The county gave its final offer after a daylong mediated bargaining session on Friday; on Saturday members rejected the offer.

Gabriel said the union and the county have been communicating.

One of the largest remaining issues is how much sick leave can be accrued and paid out.

The county this weekend said it rejected the union's request to increase from 1,150 to 1,500 hours the maximum amount of sick leave that can be paid out to newer employees upon retirement and converted to a health savings account. Up to 1,900 hours can be paid out to those hired before 2013, according to the current contract.

"The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs," according to a statement from the county.

The County Administrator Kevin Gray called the final contract offer a "solid proposal that was fair to our employees, is consistent with what other bargaining units have overwhelmingly approved, and respectful of the financial impact on our taxpayers."

The union said they would hold out for the "right to better health care and a dignified retirement."

The local represents more than 160 public works employees, who are responsible for about 3,300 miles of roads.

Watch this story for updates.