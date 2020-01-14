– St. Louis County plow drivers and other public works employees are poised to go on strike starting Wednesday and will continue “until the demands of the members are met,” the Teamsters Local 320 union announced Tuesday.

The strike follows an impasse in mediated contract talks. Members rejected the county’s final offer this weekend.

Several inches of snow are expected overnight across the region. The county plans to have supervisors and other licensed operators from other departments plow as needed. High-traffic roads will be prioritized.

In addition to pickets at each of the county’s Public Works Department locations, “mobile pickets are to follow public works vehicles should they be deployed absent Teamster drivers,” the union said.

Members voted to authorize a strike in December as contract talks broke down over wages, health care and paid time off accrual and payout. Following negotiations with a state mediator Friday, members voted down St. Louis County’s final offer on Saturday.

State mediators have reached out “to see if we were open to exploring further settlement offers,” Aldes said Monday, but the paid time off issue remains unsolved.

The county this weekend said it rejected the union’s request to increase to 1,500 hours the maximum amount of sick leave that can be paid out upon retirement.

“The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” according to a statement from the county.

While a plow strike was threatened in previous negotiations in 2011, a deal was reached before a walkout, according to the county.

This story will be updated.