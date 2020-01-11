– A St. Louis County plow driver strike now looks likely.

The negotiating team for Teamsters Local 320 union said late Friday it had rejected the county’s final offer Friday following a day of mediated contract talks.

“After another 12 hour mediation session, the county provided its last insult of a final offer,” Local 320 business agent Erik Skoog wrote on Facebook. “The negotiations committee unanimously rejected their offer and the membership will reject tomorrow. Game on in St. Louis County!”

The union, which represents more than 160 public works employees, will hold a membership meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson St., Eveleth. Members are being encouraged to reject the county’s offer and could set a date to start a strike.

In December, the local voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, and on New Year’s Day, union officials gave the state notice of intent to strike, prompting a 10-day cooling-off period with mandatory mediation before any work stoppage could legally begin.

In the event of a strike, the county previously said roads will continue to be plowed by supervisors and other licensed staff. Snow is likely across the region Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Contract talks broke down last month over health care, seniority rights and wages. Teamsters says public works employees “are provided less coverage and forced to pay 31% more than management and nonunion employees.”

St. Louis County “remains committed to the bargaining process, as we have been all along,” spokeswoman Dana Kazel said last week. “The 168 employees represented by the Teamsters are our valued employees and we recognize the tremendous service they provide to the citizens of St. Louis County.”