The Gophers haven’t won at Ohio State since 2000 and are 2-38 in their past 40 meetings against the Buckeyes. They are 29½-point underdogs for Saturday’s game against a team with College Football Playoff aspirations.

So coach P.J. Fleck is going deep -- into his bag of motivational tricks.

He's already showed his team video clips from the Miracle on Ice, the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s legendary upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Games, and has plans for more clips of upsets as the game gets closer.

The message: He wants his team to see what upsets look like.

“That’s why you play a game,” Fleck said. “Doesn’t promise you anything because you watch a bunch of people do it … but it gives you a perspective.