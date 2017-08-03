Glowing luminaries, guided meditations and the thrumming sounds of a didgeridoo will all be part of the public memorial to honor Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The gathering is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Lake Harriet Band Shell, with the formal service beginning at 7 p.m., her family announced Thursday. Those attending can gather early to hear music, write chalkboard messages and view a multimedia presentation paying homage to Damond.

A Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Damond July 15 after she dialed 911 to report what she believed was a sexual assault near her Minneapolis home.

Family members are encouraging people to wear bright blue colors to the memorial — one of Damond’s signature hues. Each detail of the event is being orchestrated with the meditation teacher and spiritual healer in mind, said Carolyn Vinup, who is planning the memorial. That includes burning sage, which Vinup described as symbolic of healing, blessing and cleansing.

“We’re creating a sacred space for people to come into,” Vinup said.

There will also be special speakers, time for meditation, music and performance art involving a maypole — an image traditionally associated with spring.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

“It’s really about new beginnings and rebirth,” said Summer Hills-Bonczyk, a close family friend who is choreographing the piece. “It’s a symbolic way to demonstrate this intention of unity.”

Atop the maypole will be a mural of Damond that Hills-Bonczyk said she plans to paint, along with artistic nods to Minneapolis, Sydney, Australia, and Philando Castile, who also died in a police shooting. Silent reflection and walks around Lake Harriet will close the gathering.

“This event needs to be even bigger than her life and be about her work and what we want to learn from her and carry forward,” Hills-Bonczyk said.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations can be made to the Justine Damond Memorial Fund, which supports social justice causes that were important to Damond.