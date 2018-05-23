The Planned Parenthood affiliate for Minnesota and the Dakotas is consolidating with an affiliate in Nebraska and Iowa — giving the new St. Paul-based organization stronger financial backing and regional political influence, but also the challenge of providing and advocating for abortions in two conservative states.

The newly named Planned Parenthood North Central States will operate 29 clinics serving 114,000 patients in the five-state region. While the consolidation has been planned for months, Planned Parenthood leaders said it comes at a pivotal time, following President Donald Trump’s announced plans to strip federal family planning dollars from clinics that perform or provide referrals for abortion.

“We are not standing by as crucial women’s health care services are threatened, including the newest attack on federal family planning funding,” said Sarah Stoesz, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, who will take charge of the new organization.

While the majority of its services involve family planning, contraception and cancer screenings, Planned Parenthood is in many ways publicly defined by its abortion services. As abortions declined in Minnesota, from 14,450 in 2000 to 9,953 in 2016, the local Planned Parenthood reported growth in the procedures amid the closures of other clinics that provided abortions.

Planned Parenthood’s Heartland affiliate, which currently covers Iowa and Nebraska, has been buoyed by strong philanthropic support but recently sustained losses of public grants that hastened discussions about a consolidation, Stoesz said.

The affiliate’s clinical and program revenue declined from $14 million in fiscal year 2012 to $9.8 million in fiscal year 2015, according to tax forms on Guidestar.com. The Minnesota affiliate’s 2015 program revenue, by comparison, totaled $25 million.

The need for consolidation signaled a victory to abortion opponents in Iowa, where the number of Planned Parenthood clinics has declined.

“Look at schools. Why do they consolidate? Because they don’t have enough students to fill a classroom,” said Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Iowans for Life. “I think the same thing is happening with the Planned Parenthood clinics. They’re not providing the level of service and care that women and families need.”

The consolidation is part of a broader trend. Planned Parenthood affiliates have merged in New Jersey, Texas and Washington state in response to cuts in government funding and anti-abortion legislation. But Stoesz said all of health care is consolidating as financial pressures create needs to streamline recordkeeping and administration.

“Planned Parenthood’s health practice is not something that occurs in a vacuum or on an island,” she said.

Iowa lawmakers recently approved one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws, which bans nearly all elective terminations of pregnancies once fetal heartbeats are detected, usually around the sixth week of gestation. The law is scheduled to take effect in July, but the Heartland group, the American Civil Liberties Union, and other organizations sued to stop it.

Stoesz said the Iowa law is just another challenge in the history of an organization that started in 1928 as the Motherhood Protection League and then merged with other organizations in Minnesota and then the Dakota Planned Parenthood groups.

“Just because it's hard,” Stoesz said, “would never be a reason for us to walk away.”

Staff writer Shannon Prather contributed to this report.