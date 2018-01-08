Pink will sing for the red, white and blue before Super Bowl LII kicks off Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and NBC Television announced Monday.

The Grammy-winning pop star also has a concert scheduled for Feb. 2 at the nearby Minneapolis Armory in connection with the Super Bowl and a tour stop on March 12 at the Xcel Energy Center.

Late last week, Pink wrote in a tweet that she is "really looking forward to 2018. I'm really excited about the Grammy's. Tour. Some other stuff that's a secret still and I can't wait til it's not a secret."

Harry Connick Jr. did the honors for Minneapolis' only other time hosting the Super Bowl, that coming in 1992 at the dearly departed Metrodome.

Others performing the national anthem for Super Bowls include Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera.

The NFL previously announced that Justin Timberlake will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.