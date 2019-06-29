Authorities have released the names of two people who died when a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed as it entered the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Friday.

Tim McDonald, 44, of Siren, Wis., the helicopter’s pilot, and Deb Schott, a 58-year-old nurse from Biscay, Minn., died at the scene. Josh Duda, 42, of Pillager, Minn., a paramedic who was also in the helicopter, was injured.

A GoFundMe page established on McDonald’s behalf says he is married and has four children. McDonald’s and Duda’s families have requested privacy, a North Memorial spokeswoman said.

Duda was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, according to a statement released by North Memorial. His condition has not been disclosed.

No patients were being transported at the time of the crash.

Schott’s daughter, Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristie Collins, said Friday that her mother was returning from a medical call at the time of the crash. She had worked with the air ambulance service for 15 years and as an emergency room nurse for 30 years.

The AgustaWestland A109 helicopter went down inside a fenced area at the airport just northeast of this central Minnesota city about 1 a.m., said airport director Steve Wright. Wright said he did not know what caused the crash and was awaiting results of a pending investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The National Weather Service in Duluth said dense fog cloaked the Brainerd area when the crash occurred, reducing visibility to about a quarter-mile.

Though the crash was next to the runway, the airport was operating Friday. Another medical helicopter based at the airport will continue to respond to emergencies in the region, Wright said.

Ninety employees work at 13 businesses based at the airport, including two medical helicopter emergency management crews, he said.

“And we’re a really close-knit community,” Wright said. “So these people that fly in the helicopters, people that are flying on the airplanes, they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends. So it does really hit hard.

“And so just please share thoughts and prayers with the friends and families of the crews that lost their lives.”

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation, said Elizabeth Isham Cory, an FAA spokeswoman.

A prayer vigil for the crash victims will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Whipple Beach Recreational Area in Baxter, Minn. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be held under the shelter at the park.