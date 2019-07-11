The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was killed Thursday afternoon when it crashed at the airport in Hawley, Minn.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 12:22 p.m. He said a bystander had pulled the pilot from the burning wreckage but the pilot did not survive. The bystander was treated at the scene for some burns and released, Empting said.

The sheriff said he had no idea what caused or precipitated the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was at the scene investigating and the National Transportation and Safety Board has been notified, Empting said.