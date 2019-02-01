Bonnie Dickel Hoffman of Golden Valley:

1 Van Morrison, Las Vegas. He’s never sounded better, ranging from his big-band romantic take on “Let’s Get Lost” to a scat-induced, free-spirited “Have I Told You Lately.” Sound effects during “Broken Record” had him giggling, and he had just Vantastic arrangements of “Cleaning Windows,” “Gloria” and “Moondance,” among others.

2 Jim Walsh’s 10 Commandments of Rock ’n’ Roll Behavior. When Neil Young asked fans to stop talking last week at his Minneapolis concerts, local writer Walsh was compelled to repost on Facebook the Commandments he penned 20 years ago after Young told some jerks to refrain from shouting to him at a 1999 show. First Commandment: Thou Shalt Shut Up.

3 James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt, “Somewhere Out There.” After hearing of Ingram’s passing last week, I re-explored his music, including this 1986 Grammy-winning song for “American Tale.” R.I.P.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Maroon 5 and Travis Scott get NFL to make charity donations. In exchange for doing their unpaid Super Bowl halftime show, these acts have insisted that the less than socially conscious NFL donate $500,000 to each of their favorite social action charities, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Dream Corps, a social justice organization. A Super Bowl first, I believe.

2 Lizzo on “The Ellen Show.” Our homegirl owned it, with her new single “Juice” and its great soul groove, her phalanx of dancers, flute solo and ad-libbed lyrics about “Ellen, please, don’t let me have to take your chicks.”

3 Dwight Yoakam, Mystic Lake Casino. In a generous 30-song, two-hour show, the veteran country maverick was in his crazy-legs honky-tonk zone, doing songs of Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Chuck Berry and Dwight Yoakam. Then on my drive home, I heard Yoakam interview Lukas Nelson, Willie’s son, on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country. A doubleheader treat.