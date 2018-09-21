Jason Gabbert of Plymouth:
1 Jerry Lee Lewis, Treasure Island. The 82-year-old legend, who rarely performs these days, thrilled with a short (35 minutes) but memorable set.
2 Ned LeDoux, Wayzata Beach Bash. The son of late country star Chris, Ned, 41, has clearly inherited his father’s looks, talent and charm.
3 Tom Bailey, Minnesota State Fair. The lead vocalist of the ’80s MTV favoities Thompson Twins, Bailey, 62, was in fine voice and good spirits. What a treat to hear “If You Were Here,” featured in the John Hughes 1984 film “16 Candles.”
Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:
1 Ethan Iverson and Mark Turner, Crooners. Playing material from their new jazz album, “Temporary Kings” plus classics like John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps,” the Wisconsin-reared pianist of Bad Plus fame and New York saxophonist impressed by being impressionistic, nuanced and cool.
2 Kevin Odegard, “Artifacts.” There are two outstanding songs on this collection by the veteran Twin Cities singer-songwriter: the touching “Dear Friend,” about an old pal and bandmate who died too soon, and “When You’re Not Around,” a top-notch classic-country duet.
3 John Oates and the Good Road Band, the Dakota. With his stellar Nashville combo featuring Minnesota-reared pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl, Oates explored old blues and ragtime, covered Chuck Berry and reworked a few Hall & Oates hits, notably a reggae-styled “Maneater” and “You Made My Dreams Come True” set to a country-blues groove.
