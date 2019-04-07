PHILADELPHIA -- The Twins had a chance on Sunday to compare what they have to what they could have had.

Righthander Jose Berrios was selected with the 32nd overall pick of the 2012 draft, a draft that included Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Corey Seager, Lance McCullers and others.

The player taken one spot behind Berrios that year was a prep righthander from Florida named Zach Eflin. Eflin was under consideration by the Twins as well, but they went with Berrios and have never looked back.

Their paths crossed on Sunday as the Twins and Phillies met in the deciding game of their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Berrios entered the game with a career 4.2 WAR and one All-Star Game appearance. Eflin had a 1.8 WAR, but was 11-8 last season as he began to turn his talent into success.

Eflin, on Sunday, was a little better than Berrios, holding the Twins to one run over seven innings as the Phillies held off the Twins 2-1 to win the rubber game of their three-game series.

Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Max Kepler led off the game with a home run, a 107.7 miles per hour shot to right center. And Berrios did all he could to make that home run hold up until he ran into Rhys Hoskins with a man on third in the sixth.

The two battled for nine pitches, with Hoskins fouling off three straight offerings before he got enough of a curveball that was on the outer half of the plate had lifted it out to left-center field. Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton met at the wall, with Buxton attempting a high-flying grab but the ball cleared everything for a two-run home run.

Although the ball landed near the 374-foot sign, its distance was estimated at 365 feet. Go figure.

Berrios held Philadelphia to two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven, facing a lineup that included a majority of its regulars on a Sunday afternoon. Eflin held the Twins to one run over seven innings on six hits and five strikeouts. The Twins, already down slugger Nelson Cruz for interleague play, rested shortstop Jorge Polanco.

They now head to New York for two games against the Mets after holding up well in a battle with a Phillies team that has postseason aspirations after adding Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and others during the offseason.

After playing poorly on Friday, the Twins responded with a win on Saturday and lost a close one on Sunday. They will lament their lack of offense on Sunday, but they recovered well after Friday’s flop.

But good teams win close games on the road, a trait they did not show on Sunday.