After missing for a week during some cool nights in Princeton, Minn., "Rocky" the boa constrictor's fate wasn't looking good.
Luckily, the 5 1/2-foot pet snake was reunited this week with its owner after neighbors came home to find Rocky on their doorstep.
The Mille Lacs County Animal Control posted the news on its Facebook page.
"I am so lucky to get a second chance to not make this mistake again with him!!!!" the snake's owner, Ammy Sweeney wrote in a Facebook comment. "I just wonder how the heck did he stay warm enough to make it home safely for me to hug and kiss him!"
