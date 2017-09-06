The owner of a five-foot-long boa constrictor is asking people in Princeton, Minn. to be on the lookout for the snake after it went missing over the weekend.



The snake, named "Rocky," escaped its tank and made its way outside after the door of the owner's house was left open. Rocky was last seen on the corner of 8th St. N. and 7th Av. N. in the town about one hour north of the Twin Cities.

Mille Lacs County Animal Control posted about Rocky's disappearance on its Facebook page.

"Due to the cooler temps, he may not be doing well or could possibly be deceased," the post said. "If this is the case, his owner would still like closure."