Pentair officials remained upbeat despite reporting third quarter profits that fell 16% amid flat sales growth and the discontinuation of select operations.

“Our third quarter results showed further signs of stabilization in our core business and we are encouraged by the segment income growth and ROS expansion,” said CEO John Stauch in a statement. “We are seeing solid underlying demand in many of our businesses. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in our strategic growth priorities and we expect to remain positioned to return to core sales growth in 2020.”

Even with the drop in income, the company met Wall Street profit expectations and its stock was trading up 4% in morning trading.

The industrial pump and filtration makers, which is based in England but largely managed from Golden Valley, reported $713.4 million in revenue and $91.3 million, or 54 per share, in net income from continuing operations for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Results excluded profits from Pentair’s discontinued Urban Organics aquaponics fish and vegetable farming operation, which officials closed earlier this year.

Excluding that and other one-time expenses, adjusted earnings reached 58 cents a share, 3 cents better than analysts forecast, on average. While profits beat expectations, Pentair missed on sales, as analysts had expected $718.9 million in revenue for the quarter.

Stauch said Pentair continues to see “many paths of growth as we execute our strategy of being a leading water treatment company.”

Pentair maintained its outlook for the full 2019 year. The company expects 2019 sales could be flat, or down as much as 1%. And it expects earnings of 2.09 a share and adjusted earnings of $2.35 a share this year.