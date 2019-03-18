After 61 years in business, Penn Cycle will shut its doors Monday night and reopen Friday under new ownership by Freewheel Bike.

The first of six locations opened in Richfield in 1957, and owner Pat Sorensen, a son of the founder, plans to turn the lock on the door at the at store for the final time at 8 p.m.

Sorensen sent an e-mail to customers Sunday evening announcing the sale, but provided few details.

“After a great deal of consideration, we’ve decided that the time has come to take a new and exciting step,” Sorensen said in the e-mail. “We’ve found a partner in Freewheel Bike, who will take what we’ve created here at Penn Cycle and build on it, continuing to serve our community in even bigger and better ways while sticking to the same core principles of treating people like family and delivering outstanding customer service.”

Officials at Penn Cycle said Sorensen was not available for comment. He had been in the midst of a legal battle with some of his siblings over the lease agreement in buildings where the bike shops were located. Court documents show Penn Cycle owed money to its main supplier, Trek Bicycle Corp.

Chris Skogen, Penn Cycle’s general manager, said the other stores likely will close an hour early Monday, at around 7 p.m., so employees can gather at the Richfield store. They were offered a chance to continue working for Freewheel, he said.

“Pat is 64 going on 65,” Skogen said. “He’s been looking at retirement. It’s something that’s been on his mind for a while. We’re all supportive of that. When you put your whole life into something, eventually there comes a time when you’ve got to do something else.”

Freewheel Bikes opened in 1974. The shop’s website describes its founders as “a small group of progressive bike nuts who were looking to challenge the norms of the 1970s bike industry.”

Freewheel has two locations in Minneapolis as well as ones in Eden Prairie and Roseville.

Freewheel boasts of paying “livable wage jobs.” It helped launch the NiceRideMN bike share program, has a long history of teaching cyclist to repair their own bikes.

“I think Freewheel embodies many of same things as Penn Cycle to support a bicycle-centered community,” said Skogen, noting that Penn had been around longer than the Twins and the Vikings sports teams.

“Freewheel is absolutely the right group to continue to build on the legacy we’re leaving.”

At midday, more than than 6,000 people on Facebook had reacted to the news.

Freewheel will honor Penn Cycle gift certificates and in-store credits through April 3.