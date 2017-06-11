– With a sea of humanity on the streets of Nashville and a rowdy crowd inside Bridgestone Arena, an old Predators fan favorite returned to Music City, spoiled the party and delivered the NHL its first repeat champion since 1998.

Patric Hornqvist, a prideful pick by the Predators’ scouting staff because he was the final pick in the 2005 draft, broke a scoreless deadlock with 95 seconds left in regulation Sunday night to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The 30-year-old, traded to Pittsburgh in 2014 in the James Neal deal, banked a Justin Schultz shot that ricocheted off the end wall off Pekka Rinne’s left arm for the stunning winning goal.

In a game that featured a controversial disallowed goal for the Predators and a scintillating goalie duel, the Penguins got to celebrate their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history soon after Carl Hagelin cinched things with an empty-net goal.

With people wall to wall on Broadway to enjoy the festivities around the rink, including Luke Bryan performing a concert on the rooftop of the famous Tootsies, with Faith Hill singing the anthem, Tim McGraw waving a towel, Brad Paisley swinging a catfish and Ben Rector and Cage the Elephant performing between periods, the Predators played a tremendous hockey game but couldn’t beat Matt Murray, who ended his postseason with consecutive shutouts and back-to-back rings despite still technically a rookie.

The Penguins are undoubtedly the team of the salary cap era.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray froze the puck as Nashville’s James Neal dug at it during the first period of Game 6 on Sunday night.

Playing in their fourth Stanley Cup Final since 2008, the Penguins won their third Cup in the age of Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin. Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and future Hall of Fame sidekick Jaromir Jagr won two with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992. Crosby also won his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

The Penguins became one of seven franchises to win at least five Stanley Cups. All five Cups were won on the road.

In the past 10 years, the Penguins have won a league-high 90 playoff games, the most in the NHL and 14 more than the Chicago Blackhawks.

With both teams battling for every inch and Matt Murray and Rinne playing goldenly, it looked as if the Predators broke through early in the second period when Colton Sissons lunged for a loose puck in the blue paint and potted a goal.

But referee Kevin Pollock put up his arms signaling no goal because he had lost sight of the puck and blew his whistle. By rule, that’s a no-goal and cannot be reviewed on video.

Replays showed that after Filip Forsberg took the initial shot, the puck squeezed through Murray’s pads and into the crease before beginning to roll. Unfortunately for the Predators, by this point Forsberg and Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley were between the play and the referee, and the screened Pollock reacted by blowing it dead.

When Pollock announced no goal, the crowd booed vociferously. An upset coach Peter Laviolette wanted an explanation, and it was clear Pollock explained he messed up.

It was a huge point in the game because Murray and Rinne — 9-1 at home in the playoffs entering the game — were impenetrable.

Later in the same second period, it looked as if Sissons would get sweet justice when he was sprung for a breakaway. But despite a solid move by Sissons to his right, Murray wasn’t fooled and made the outstanding save. Sissons also nailed the post late in the third period.