A pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday morning as he sought to cross a road in Plymouth.
A man who appeared to be his 70s was walking north across County Road 6 near Yuma Lane N. just before 11:45 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to Sgt. Chris Kuklok of the Plymouth police.
The man died at the scene, Kuklok said. The Hennepin County medical examiner will release his identity and the exact cause of death after an autopsy.
Plymouth police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.
STAFF REPORT
