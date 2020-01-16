A pedestrian is dead and a driver is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in a Target parking lot Wednesday night in Blaine.
Police were called to the store at 1500 109th Avenue NE. about 11:35 p.m. on a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle. Responders rendered aid to the victim who was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital. The victim died there, said Lt. Andy Knotz of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The driver who struck the victim fled the scene. Sheriff’s deputies later spotted the driver and arrested the suspect after a foot pursuit, Knotz said.
Knotz said no other details were being released as the case is still under investigation.
