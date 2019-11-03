A 23-year-old pickup driver was drunk, speeding and didn’t have a license when he rammed a car from behind north of the Twin Cities and killed another motorist, authorities said.

Samuel D. Moreno, of Marine on St. Croix, remains jailed Sunday in Chisago County on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, drunken driving, marijuana possession and driving after his license was revoked in connection with the crash about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 35 in North Branch.

Killed in the crash was Joffre M. Kolosky, 63, of Moose Lake, Minn., the State Patrol said. Moreno was not hurt.

Moreno has racked up many driving violations in the past five years, according to court records. They include two each for speeding, driving without a license and without insurance.

According to the patrol:

Moreno hit Kolosky’s car from behind “at a high rate of speed” as the two vehicles headed north on I-35. The car veered to the right and rolled over.

Moreno was located a short distance from the scene and arrested.