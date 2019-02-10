Another round of snow moved into the Twin Cities on Sunday, and forecasters were anticipating nearly a half-foot in some parts of the metro.

“The band of snow ... set up earlier than expected,” read a statement around sunrise from the National Weather Service. “ Expecting amounts close to 6 inches now from Lakeville over toward Menomonie [in Wisconsin].”

Move a little farther from the Twin Cities, the NWS continued and “amounts of 8 to 12 inches [are] not out of the question across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.”

It was just Saturday that the Weather Service said the heavy snow had an arrival window of Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Even though the snow showed up ahead of schedule, we’re still in store for several more inches Monday night, the NWS said.

Wednesday appears to be the next snow-free day in the Twin Cities before still more snow Thursday and Friday.

It was about this time a week ago when the metro area got socked with several inches of snow, forcing schools to pack it in and sending motorists scrambling to move their vehicles off the streets in Minneapolis and St. Paul so plows could do their work.