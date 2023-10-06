The Minnesota Zoo has again earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a Maryland-based nonprofit "dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science, and recreation".

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley has been accredited by the association, considered the most prestigious accrediting body for zoos, since 1990. It had not undergone the accreditation process since 2017 because of pandemic complications. The process is typically required every five years.

Each year, AZA reviews 60 to 70 accreditation applications, according to the Minnesota Zoo. The process requires a written application, an on-site inspection and interviews with top zoo officials.

In Minnesota, the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth and the Como Zoo Conservatory in St. Paul are also members.