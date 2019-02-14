Flordelino Lagundino’s first season as artistic director of Park Square Theatre accents musicals and the immigrant experience.

Lagundino himself will direct two plays by Korean Americans: Julia Cho’s “Aubergine” (Sept. 20-Oct. 20), in which a Korean-American chef uses cooking to convey his feelings for his dying father (Park Square also did Cho’s “The Language Archive” in 2015). And John Kim’s “Un (the completely true story of the rise of Kim Jong Un”), a satiric take on the life of the Korean dictator (Feb. 7-March 1, 2020).

Opening in September, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the first of three musicals in the season (Sept. 27-Nov. 2). Also on the calendar are “Evita” from director Mark Valdez and choreographer Joe Chvala (Jan. 17-March 1, 2020) as well as “Miss You Like Hell,” a sold-out hit last year at New York’s the Public Theater (April 17-March 17, 2020). Written by “In the Heights” scenarist Quiara Alegria Hudes, the musical about the relationship between a girl and her undocumented Mexican-American mother — who is on the verge of deportation — will be directed by Ten Thousand Things head Marcela Lorca.

A cross-section of immigrants take the stage in “Face to Face: Our Hmong Community,” an interview-based piece to be created in partnership with Ping Chong + Company (March 5-15, 2020). “Face to Face” will feature Hmong performers telling their own stories — and others’ stories, too.

A favorite playwright and characters return to Park Square with Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Holmes and Watson,” a suspenseful drama in which three people claim to be the world’s most famous detective (June 12-July 26, 2020). It’ll be joined in the summer of 2020 by Lauren Gunderson’s seriocomic “The Revolutionists,” with Marie Antoinette and three other women who were ahead of their time pleading their cases before losing their heads to the guillotine (June 19-July 19, 2020).

There could be a Jane Austen logjam this Christmas, with Park Square presenting “Pride and Prejudice,” a Kate Hamill adaptation of the Austen classic that features will-they-or-won’t-they lovers Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam D’Arcy (Nov. 15-Dec. 22). Those same characters are the stars of the Austen-inspired holiday shows that have played at the Jungle Theater the past two Decembers.

Also look for a week of Paige Hernandez’s solo show, “Paige in Full” (Oct. 25-27), and public performances of the plays Park Square produces for school groups: “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Romeo & Juliet” and “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Individual tickets will be available at a later date but season packages are on sale now at 651-291-7005.